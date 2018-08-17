Police find suspect dead after standoff at north St. Louis hotel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Police were involved in a standoff with a man at a north St. Louis hotel Friday morning. They eventually found the 27-year-old in the room's bathtub with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The man was wanted for multiple warrants involving assault and drugs. Police surprised the man while he was staying with his girlfriend and her 5-year-old child at the First Western Inn on East Grand and North Broadway near Interstate 70. Officers heard one gunshot as they approached the hotel room at around 8:00am. The backed away to assess the situation.

Officers sent out a call for an "officer in need of aid" after the gunshot. The SWAT Team arrived on the scene along with many other officers.

The man's body was found in the room at around 10:45am. Police say he died from a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound. The man's girlfriend and the child were not hurt. They are speaking to investigators.

The identity of the suspect has not yet been released. Police say he is from the St. Louis area.

The hotel was evacuated during the standoff between police and the suspect. People staying there say they were frightened.

No police officers were injured in this incident.