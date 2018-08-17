MoDOT closing I-44 between Hampton and Vandeventer Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Major traffic trouble for drivers using a stretch of I-44 in the city of St. Louis starting Friday evening and continuing into Sunday morning.

Starting at 8 p.m. The Missouri Department of Transportation will completely close Interstate 44 between Hampton and Vandeventer.

Crews will close the eastbound 44 lanes at Hampton at 8p.m. then the westbound lanes at Vandeventer will shut down a few hours later at 11 p.m.

All of the eastbound 44 lanes are slated to reopen Saturday, August 18 by 5 p.m., however, the westbound lanes aren`t scheduled to reopen until Sunday morning.

The closure is needed so crews can demolish a pedestrian bridge over I-44 between Edwards and Kingshighway. Many people use it to walk over 44 to areas including the hill.

It was originally scheduled to be closed and replaced in December 2018 but after an inspection, MoDOT closed it back on August 6 because concrete on the bridge was significantly deteriorating.

The pedestrian bridge was built in the 1970's.

A new bridge is scheduled to open in the spring of 2019.