Man murdered during business day in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO — Police are involved in a homicide investigation at 9th and Pine late Friday morning. A man was shot and killed before noon near the City Garden St. Louis in the middle of the business district.

The shooting occurred outside of a bicycle police patrol station. Officers heard gunshots outside and encountered an armed suspect. They were able to take him into custody shortly after the shooting. They also discovered the body of a man near the scene.

Police say the two men frequent the Mark Twain hotel. It is known as a safe haven for transients. The men were arguing over another acquaintance when the shooting broke out.

There is a large police presence in the area as investigators work the crime scene. A lot of people are checking out the investigation during their lunch hour. It is a popular spot for workers during the business day.

The identities of the suspect and victim have not been released at this time. This is a breaking news story. Information is still coming into our newsroom. More details will be posted as this story develops. Refresh this page for the latest update.

