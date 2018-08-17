Major Case Squad called to investigate murder in Cottage Hills, Ill.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COTTAGE HILLS, Ill. – The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was called to investigate a murder in Cottage Hills, Illinois. The death was said to be the result of a home invasion.

Investigators said they received 911 calls of shots being fired at a home on S. Oak Street just after 11 p.m. Thursday. One man, 24-year-old Damian Huber from the Brighton area, died early Friday morning of gunshot wounds.

It’s believed the suspects knew the occupant of the home but were not that familiar with the victim, who was just visiting at the time.

Detectives have not commented on what led up to the shooting but said Huber was doing nothing wrong when he was killed.

Police said they’re looking for more than one suspect, but would not specify an exact number.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Major Case Squad at the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 618-296-5544.