Using the tiny home trend to help with chronic homelessness

EUREKA, Mo. - Tiny homes are all the rage. Several St. Louis non-profit and faith-based organizations, along with some west St. Louis County high school students, are using the trend to help the less fortunate.

The tiny home comes with all the necessities of living in a regular house but the difference is that it comes with an even bigger purpose.

And that purpose started with the vision of ending chronic homelessness in St. Louis City by giving the less fortune a permanent and affordable place to live.

That’s where Eureka and Rockwood Summit high school students taking a course called Geometry in Construction came in. It’s a new course that combines math equations and construction tools.

“We want to make sure that what we are doing is that we’re building for someone for something for a cause,” said Bob Deneau, Rockwood School District.

Students worked on building the two homes for eight months. The houses will sit on one lot at the corner of Fall Avenue and North Market Street. Each house will have its own utilities, including plumbing and electricity.

“They were out here working in the cold, knowing that you’re only out here for 90 minutes," Deneau said. "But we have folks in our town who are out there 24/7 during the hot months in the summer and cold months in the winter, so let’s be thankful for what we have and give back to the community.”

Their efforts to give back is part of working in collaboration with Social Justice 4 All. North Grand Neighborhood Services and several local faith-based organizations. The joint effort address the needs of homeless people while raising awareness of social issues and improving lives for others in St. Louis.

“This is not a handout, this is not what I call toxic charity,” said Bernie Sammons, Social Justice 4 All founder and president. "We want to give people a hand up so we can cause systemic change by having people establish a permanent residence.”

There is still a lot of work to do as far as finishing the interior of the homes and building additional tiny homes in the area.

You can support this cause by donating to the group's GoFundMe page.