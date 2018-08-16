Pilot walks away as ultra-light aircraft crashes in Illinois

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – A pilot managed to walk away unscathed after his ultra-light aircraft crashed in an open field Thursday night in Madison County.

Illinois State Police said the pilot had been flying from Greenville, Illinois and was approximately 300 feet in the air before crashing. The engine failed and the pilot came down gliding over open land and stopped just before a cornfield.

The aircraft landed completely upside down, landing the pilot on his head.

Since this was an ultra-light aircraft crash, the National Transportation Safety Board will not be involved.