New app delivers gas station service to you

ST. LOUIS – Tired of going to the gas station?

The new tech startup Yoshi brings the gas to you; some say it’s like the uber for gasoline.

The app for people who can get their car’s gas tank filled up right from home. For just $20 a month, plus the bill for the gas, a technician will come to your home and fill up your vehicle.

Yoshi is available in more than a dozen cities including St. Louis, Chicago, Atlanta and DC.

The company also offers tuneup services like oil changes, tire checks and car washings in the future.