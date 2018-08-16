Need a job? Macy’s hosts hiring event Thursday
ST. LOUIS- Macy’s stores are looking ahead to the holiday season.
Six area Macy’s stores are hosting a hiring event on Thursday, August 16.
The company is looking to hire more than 95 full- and part-time workers for the fall.
Candidates can apply from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at six area Macy’s stores.
They will be conducting on-the-spot interviews so come prepared.
For application visit: www.macys.com
Participating locations:
St. Louis Galleria
1155 St Louis Galleria St Saint Louis Galleria, St. Louis, MO 63117
Chesterfield Mall
291 Chesterfield Mall, Chesterfield, MO 63017
Mid Rivers Mall
1600 Mid Rivers Mall, St Peters, MO 63376
West County Center
80 W County Center Dr, Des Peres, MO 63131
South County Center
18 S County Center Way, St. Louis, MO 63129
St. Clair Square
4 St Clair Square, Fairview Heights, IL 62208