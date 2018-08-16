Manhunt underway after shot fired at St. Louis police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis police are searching a north city neighborhood Thursday evening after a man fired a shot at an officer.

According to police, the shooting occurred around 8:35 p.m. near the intersection of N. Grand Boulevard and Natural Bridge Avenue, that's in the Fairgrounds neighborhood.

Police noticed a suspicious vehicle at a gas station and approached. As officers got close to the vehicle, the people inside got out and ran toward a fence. Officers jumped over the fence behind a nearby Popeye's and someone shot at one of the officers but missed.

An article of the shooter's clothing was recovered at the scene and a K9 unit has been assisting officers on the ground. A police helicopter was also deployed for the search.

Police did not specify why the vehicle was suspicious.