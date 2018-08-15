Missouri soldiers in Kuwait connect with Cardinals thanks to FOX Sports Midwest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Dozens of soldiers enjoyed watching the St. Louis Cardinals game with their loved ones Wednesday night even though they were across the globe. It was military appreciation night at the Cardinals game and FOX Sports Midwest broadcast the troops watching the game from Kuwait.

Hundreds of loved ones of the soldiers sat in the stadium holding signs with their names on it. People at home also got to watch members of the 35th Engineer Brigade of the Missouri Army National Guard watching the game.

Fox 2 got a behind the scenes look at how FOX Sports Midwest broadcasts the annual event.