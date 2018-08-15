× Man charged for murder of elderly Alton man

ALTON, Ill. – The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office filed murder charges Wednesday in the death of a 79-year-old Alton man.

According to Emily Hejna, a spokeswoman for the Alton Police Department, on August 3 paramedics were called to a home in the 1100 block of Vernie for an elderly man who was seriously injured. The man was rushed to a local hospital to be treated.

Investigators conducted several interviews and spoke with medical professionals but there was not enough information or evidence to file criminal charges against anyone at that time.

Hejna said the elderly man, identified as Bobby Depper, died August 11 as a result of his injuries.

The St. Louis City Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy and uncovered new evidence of foul play.

Investigators determined Depper was injured by a guest in his home during an altercation.

Police arrested Eugene Johnson, who was charged with first-degree murder. Johnson was jailed on a $500,000 cash-only bond.