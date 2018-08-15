× Man arrested for Belleville bank robbery

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – Belleville police took a man into custody Wednesday following a robbery at a local Regions Bank branch.

According to MSgt. Todd Keilbach, a spokesman for the Belleville Police Department, the robbery occurred just before noon in the 600 block of Carlyle Avenue.

Bank employees told police an African-American man in a gray-striped shirt and yellow hat presented a demand note to a teller. The man did not display a weapon and no one was injured.

The suspect left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Officers responding to the scene noticed a vehicle similar to a vehicle used in previously reported bank robberies and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The driver, who matched the description given of the Regions Bank robbery, attempted to flee from police.

Following a short chase, the driver stopped and was arrested.