Imperial man killed in Telegraph Rd. crash

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A 20-year-old Imperial, Missouri died Wednesday after colliding with a box truck in south St. Louis County.

According to Officer Benjamin Granda, a spokesman for the St. Louis County Police Department, the accident happened around 7:30 a.m. near the intersection of Telegraph Road and Denacre Drive.

Two vehicles were involved in the accident: a Pontiac Firebird and a box truck.

Police learned the driver of the Firebird, Benjamin Noelle, was traveling northbound on Telegraph when the vehicle possibly hydroplaned and crossed into the southbound lanes. The Firebird crashed into the front-end of the box truck.

Noelle was rushed to the hospital but later died.

The occupants of the box truck, the 52-year-old driver and a 47-year-old passenger, remained at the scene of the accident and cooperated with investigators. The driver suffered only a minor injury.

Telegraph Road was closed for four hours as a result of the crash.