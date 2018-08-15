Hospital: Suspect makes fake active shooter to avoid arrest in pursuit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO - Mercy hospital in Festus was briefly put on lockdown Wednesday night, after a report of a suspicious person on the campus. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says there was a suspicious man on the campus who was threatening to fire shots, but no shots were fired.

A spokesperson for the hospital told Fox 2 that someone being pursued by the police called the hospital saying that there was an active shooter on the hospital's parking lot. The call prompted hospital security to place the facility on lockdown and request law enforcement assistance. It was later determined that the call was a ruse to distract officers in the pursuit.

The hospital has since lifted the lockdown and resumed normal operations.

The suspect was also taken into custody.