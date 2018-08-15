East St. Louis family holds candlelight vigil to mark two months since loved one disappeared

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST ST. LOUIS - A grieving East St. Louis family continues its desperate plea for the safe return of their loved one.

The family said that Willie Fair III disappeared two months ago and they still don’t have any answers.

Wednesday night, his family marked the two months of his disappearance with a candlelight vigil.

His sisters, grandmother, cousins, and friends are holding out hope that he’s found safe and unharmed.

They said that while police are investigating, they still can’t help but be frustrated that someone out there knows something.

“The hardest thing is that we have no clues,” said his sister, Laqueisha Rogers, “we are just working together to try and find clues that we can.”

The candlelight vigil along with posters and flyers with Willie’s pictures, was a reminder, that no one in the family has stopped looking for him.

“We love you bro,” Rogers said sobbing, “we just need you to come home. I know you’re strong, I know you’re solid, just come home big bro please.”

The family said that Willie was last seen on 84th and State Streets near a Mobil gas station on the evening of June 15.

What happened to him after that is the mystery his loved ones say that’s been haunting them.

“It’s so much hell,” said his grandmother, Diane Harris, “I haven’t been able to eat, sleep or do anything. He was last at my house, that was the last time I saw him.”

The family said that while their faith is helping them cope with the unknown they also know, that they should probably prepare for the worst.

“When you know it’s been this long what else can you think about with this situation? said his sister, Shontez McCline. “We are just trying to get some closure so we can just bury him.”

Police said they are treating the investigation as a missing person’s case. The family has increased the previous reward of $1,000 to $2,000 for any information into Willie’s disappearance.