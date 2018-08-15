× Accident shuts down I-70 in Montgomery County MO

Another picture, can't imagine what's on fire. pic.twitter.com/O5ucFyKLmI — Chrisman Golf (@WmC_Golf) August 16, 2018

NEAR HIGH HILL, MO – An accident on I-70 near High Hill Missouri has shut down the eastbound lanes of the interstate at mile marker 181. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident involves a tanker and a U-Haul.

Video from near the scene shows smoke rising from the crash.

Traffic is backed up in both directions as emergency crews work to clear the road.

MoDOT is estimating that the eastbound lanes will be reopened by 9p.m.