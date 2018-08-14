× Woman killed in crash along Riverview identified

ST. LOUIS – A 27-year-old woman died overnight Tuesday in a crash in north St. Louis.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened just after 12:30 a.m. on Riverview Drive at the I-270 Chain of Rocks Bridge.

Police said Sherrell Brandon was in a Nissan Altima traveling northbound on Riverview when she crossed into the southbound lanes to pass a semi-truck that was in front of her. Meanwhile, a Buick LeSabre was traveling southbound on Riverview and swerved to avoid the oncoming Altima. Unfortunately, the Altima sideswiped the LeSabre and collided head-on with a third vehicle, a Chevy Impala.

Sherrell Brandon was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the LeSabre was not injured. The person behind the wheel of the Impala was taken to a hospital and listed in stable condition.