Two women found dead in St. Louis home; hazardous gas detected

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Two sisters were found dead in a north St. Louis home Tuesday morning and first responders suspect a hazardous gas may be responsible.

According to the St. Louis Fire Department, the incident occurred in the 3100 block of Whittier Street, that's in the Greater Ville neighborhood. The women were not identified but said to be in their mid-50s. They were discovered by a boyfriend. One of the women was on the bed, while the other was located on the floor next to the bed.

Shortly after the fire department responded, some firefighters began to feel lightheaded. There appeared to be elevated levels of hydrogen cyanide inside the home.

The colorless gas is extremely poisonous and may smell like old sneakers. Many people can't detect the smell. The CDC says that when the chemical is inhaled it interferes with the normal use of oxygen by nearly every organ of the body. Early symptoms like a headache, dizziness, vomiting, followed by seizures, low blood pressure, loss of consciousness, and cardiac arrest. These symptoms usually occur within minutes.

It is not clear what caused the elevated levels of hydrogen cyanide at the scene. But hydrogen cyanide poisoning can result from inhalation of fumes from burning plastic products.