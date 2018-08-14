SSM doctor concerned over Salmonella outbreak in Perry County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – It seems like every week, if not every day, there`s an alert to return or stop eating something in your fridge.

However, this latest alert comes from one of the world`s most popular fast-food chains.

You might want to think twice before choosing a healthier item like salad at McDonald’s.

Tuesday the Center for Disease Control is reporting that more than 400 people have become ill due to a parasite linked to the fast-food chain`s salads.

Earlier this year an E.coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce traced to Arizona sickened at least 210 people, including a Parkway West student who almost died from eating it.

If that alert isn`t alarming enough, in Perry County Salmonella has doctors, physicians and health departments keeping a watchful eye as well.

“Any time there`s outbreaks in any of the surrounding counties we want to make sure we`re vigilant,” said Nirav Patel, SSM Health SLU Care Physician.

He says this outbreak opens a lot of eyes as cases don`t come around often in St. Louis and surrounding areas.

“We don`t see that many cases here, a couple of cases every year, but it can be more if there is an outbreak out not,” said Patel.

This latest Salmonella outbreak comes after pre-cut melons in Missouri, Illinois, and 7 other states were linked to the infection in July.

That surge led to 77 cases and 36 hospitalizations.

Though the source of the Perry County Salmonella outbreak is unclear right now, Patel says he will be keeping a close eye on the case, so it doesn`t make its way to St. Louis.

“You don`t want to be too cavalier with these sort of outbreaks, but at the same time it doesn`t require for us to be panicked.”

The physician says he will be sending out any needed alerts once Perry County finds out the cause of the outbreak.