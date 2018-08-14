Police – Man exposes himself to child at bus stop in south St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Alarming news for parents in south St. Louis as their children return to school. Police said a man exposed himself to a young girl and tried to coax her into his pickup truck.

According to investigators, the incident happened in the Bevo neighborhood Tuesday morning near Newport Avenue and Neosho Street.

Kids were waiting at school bus stops throughout the neighborhood. The man exposed himself exposed himself to a 10-year-old and asked her to get into his truck.

Police said they’re looking for a Caucasian man in his 20s, with brown hair and wearing a blue shirt. He was driving a silver/grey pickup truck.

A neighbor’s post on social media said the girl ran home hysterical from the bus stop.

As authorities warned parents about the incident, concerned parents had their own warning for the suspect: this is a vigilant neighborhood.