Police looking for suspects that scammed an elderly Florissant veteran out of $2K

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORISSANT, MO - Police are asking for your help identifying several fraud suspects. Neighbors of an elderly man told Fox 2 the Marine Veteran was scammed out of $2,000 by several men who offered to do work on his driveway.

The victim's family said the men knocked on his door and offered to do some concrete work. Neighbors said the crews didn't even have proper supplies and poured some concrete into a cooler the victim owned and did a sloppy job putting some of the concrete on the driveway. Neighbors said the victim forked out $400 cash and then the suspects drove him to his bank where he took out another $1,600 for them.

The victim's neighbor of 30 years immediately called the police and started taking pictures of the men when she knew something wasn't right.

If you have information call the Florissant Police Department Bureau of Investigations at 314-831-7000.