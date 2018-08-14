One dead, two injured following an overnight shooting north St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating an overnight shooting in north St. Louis that left one person dead and two others injured.

According to a police spokesperson, the shooting occurred just before midnight Monday in the 4400 block of Penrose Street near N. Newstead Avenue, that's along the border of the Penrose and O'Fallons Park neighborhoods.

When police arrived, they found a 25-year-old man dead at the scene, as well as a 60-year-old and 28-year-old with gunshot wounds.

The two surviving victims were shot in the arm and taken to a nearby hospital and said to be in stable condition. A 56-year-old woman and 11-year-old boy were also identified as victims in the shooting, though they were not injured.

Investigators recovered a firearm at the scene.

The 28-year-old was treated at the hospital and taken into police custody in connection with the shooting.

Police have not identified a motive behind the shooting and said the investigation remains ongoing.