O'Fallon IL man charged with making terrorist threat

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL – An O’Fallon Il mans has been charged with making a terrorist threat against St. Clair Square Mall. The incident occurred Sunday, August 12th just before 8:30 pm. Police were dispatched to the mall but found no suspicious persons or vehicles.

After officers received an audio copy of the threat from a 911 center, one of the officers recognized the voice of the caller. From that call, officers identified the suspect as 47-year-old Fazil Masud Imdad. He was taken into custody at his business Sign-O-Rama on Frank Scott Parkway.

St. Clair County State’s Attorney office has charged Imdad with 2 counts of falsely making a terrorist threat and one count of disorderly conduct. He is being held at St. Clair County Jail on a $100,000 bond