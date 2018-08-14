× New scam targets victims with threats to release ‘dark secrets’

FRONTENAC, Mo. – Thieves continue to evolve their methods of scamming or stealing from an unsuspecting public.

On Tuesday, Frontenac police issued a warning about a would-be scammer’s plot. In this instance, the crook contacts their intended victim with a four-page letter and says they have information on unspecified “dark secrets” and threatens to release said secrets to family and friends, unless the victim pays the crook using the online currency Bitcoin.

The thief even includes instructions on how the victim can send them the Bitcoin payment.

Police said if you ever get one of these types of letters, contact your local law enforcement agency.

Read the full statement from the Frontenac Police Department: