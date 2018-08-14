× Better Family Life to host warrant amnesty program Wednesday

ST. LOUIS – Better Family Life is set to host the second of three warrant amnesty programs at St. Louis Community College at Forest Park Wednesday. The program is offered to help those with misdemeanor warrants clear their records. The doors will open at 7 am and go through till 7 pm.

Those wishing to attend the program will be charged a $10 processing fee. You will be given an amnesty voucher that you will take to a participating municipality with $100 (if required by the city).

The last amnesty program will be held Saturday, August 18th at Greater St. Mark’s Church located at 9950 Glen Owen Drive at Chamber Road in North St. Louis County from 7 am to 7 pm.