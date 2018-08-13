Utah pilot dies after crashing plane into his own home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PAYSON, Utah - A pilot died on Monday after he crashed a plane into his own home near Payson Canyon in Utah, according to KSTU.

The crash happened at a home on East Canyon Road at 2:38 a.m. Monday. Two people inside the home when the plane crashed were unharmed, according to officials.

Deputies confirmed the pilot, 47-year-old Duane Youd, died in the crash.

Public records indicate Youd lives at the home where the plane crashed with his wife and that the couple bought the home last year. FAA records also indicate a pilot lives at the address.

Jail records show Youd was booked into jail on Sunday for a domestic violence incident but was later released on bail.

"There were two individuals in the home at the time that the plane went in," Sgt. Noemi Sandoval of the Payson Police Department said. "They were able to get out of the home without any injuries. Obviously they were very shook up over what had happened but they weren't physically injured."

The home itself caught fire and became fully engulfed before crews arrived and extinguished the flames. The plane was destroyed.

"There was a significant fireball, so there's not a whole lot left of the plane itself," Sandoval said.

While the plane departed from an airport in Utah, authorities would not specify which one.