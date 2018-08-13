North Kingshighway shutdown for accident and shooting investigation

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis police department is investigating a shooting that caused a multi-vehicle accident at Kingshighway and Bircher Boulevard Monday night shortly before 9 p.m.
According to police, an adult male was shot in the back suffering a serious injury that caused the accident.
Police say the male was conscious and breathing when he was transported to the hospital for treatment.
The St. Louis Fire Department reports that 3 additional patients were transported with minor injuries.
An investigation is ongoing.
38.686568 -90.245258