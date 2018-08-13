Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Stacey Switzer of the APA of Missouri visits KPLR 11 News at Noon with this week’s Monday Mascot: 9-month-old Roscoe!

Roscoe is a sweet guy who really loves to play. He's friendly with adults, children, and other dogs.

He's still a puppy and working on his manners and developing good habits.

Roscoe would really do well in an active home with a big yard so he can run around and play.

If you want to adopt Roscoe, then visit the APA on Hanley Road.

Here is the information that you’ll need:

1705 South Hanley Road 314-645-4610

http://www.apamo.org/home.aspx

Is your pet lost? Try looking at stllostpets.org