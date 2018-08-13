× MoDOT to close I-44 this weekend to remove pedestrian bridge

ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Department of Transportation is warning commuters to consider alternate routes to and from the city this weekend as crews will close a section of Interstate 44 in south St. Louis this Friday.

Beginning Friday evening, crews will close all lanes of traffic in both directions between Hampton and Vandeventer. Drivers can use Hampton, Vandeventer, and I-64 as detours.

The closure is needed so crews can demolish a pedestrian bridge over I-44 between Edwards and Kingshighway.

MoDOT released the following timeline for the closures:

At 7 p.m., the ramp from Southwest to eastbound I-44 closes.

At 8 p.m., all eastbound lanes on I-44 will close at Hampton. There will be no eastbound traffic between Hampton and Vandeventer.

At 10 p.m., the ramps from Grand, Vandeventer and Kingshighway to westbound I-44 will close.

At 11 p.m., all westbound lanes on I-44 will close at Vandeventer. There will be no westbound traffic between Vandeventer and Hampton.

All eastbound lanes are expected to be reopened by 5 p.m. on Saturday, August 18. The westbound lanes will reopen by 8 a.m. the next day.