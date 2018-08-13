Lane restrictions on I-255 set to begin Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Interstate 255 from Illinois 3 in Dupo to the Jefferson Barracks Bridge will be restricted to two lanes in each direction beginning Monday, August 13.

According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, the work is necessary to make needed repairs. Crews will repair the shoulders and they will also install rumble strips for safety.

The department says significant traffic delays are anticipated and encourage motorists to consider alternate routes.

Repairs are anticipated to be completed by mid-October.