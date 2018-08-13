Good Samaritan speaks out about rescuing 9-year-old boy from Lumiere Place Hotel pool

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – A 9-year-old boy remains in ICU Monday night after nearly drowning in a pool at the Lumiere Hotel.

A Good Samaritan that sprang into action and tried to save the child is speaking out.

Fox 2’s Derrion Henderson spoke with the woman today.

The mom actually returned to the hotel today to pick up her dress that got completely ruined during the rescue. She tells me she`ll do it all over again if that means saving the boy.

A staycation for a Jefferson County family, ironically placed them in the right place at the right time before a 9-year-old boy nearly drowned.

The woman still shaken up wanted to remain anonymous, but says her family is still traumatized by the incident.

“I just remember thinking over and over waiting to look up and see hotel staff and there was nobody for several minutes.”

The mom says she witnessed an employee pointing towards the pool, noticing something strange at the bottom, yelling and running off.

The woman said an adult friend jumped in to help.

“He immediately dived in fully clothed. Swam to the bottom and pulled the child out.”

The 6-month pregnant woman says she tried to assist her friend in the rescue.

“I remember pulling his body out of the pool and saying he`s so heavy, someone please help me.”

The woman says two other people helped her and they started CPR.

Paramedics eventually arrived on the scene and took the 9-year-old to an area hospital.

Firefighters say he is currently in critical condition and has been placed in ICU.

Meanwhile, the woman is demanding Lumiere Place Hotel does something so this doesn`t happen again.

“'I just feel that there should be more people trained for CPR, prepared for when something like this happened.”

Fox 2 reached out to the hotel for a comment.

The hotel says an investigation is ongoing and they have no comment at this time.