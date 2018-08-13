× Ex-WWE wrestler Jim ‘The Anvil’ Neidhart dead at 63

WWE wrestler Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart has died at the age of 63, according to a statement from the WWE.

TMZ reports that Neidhart passed away early Monday morning after suffering a medical emergency at a home in Florida.

Neidhart often teamed up with his brother-in-law, Bret “Hit Man” Hart, and was the father of current WWE superstar Natalya.

Neidhart formerly played professional football with the Oakland Raiders and Dallas Cowboys.

He earned his ring nickname, The Anvil, after winning an anvil throwing contest.

Neidhart last competed in WWE in 1997. He is survived by his wife, Ellie, and three daughters including Natalie — aka Natalya.