× First responders called to Lumiere Hotel for reported drowning

ST. LOUIS – Just after 7 p.m. City of St. Louis Paramedics were called to the Lumiere Place Casino and Hotel for the report of a drowning. A St. Louis Fire Department official told Fox 2 that a 9-year-old boy was pulled from a pool at the hotel Sunday evening.

Paramedics arriving scene started CPR and transported the child to a hospital for treatment.

The child is in an intensive care unit in serious condition.

Lumiere Place Casino and Hotel has released the following statement:

“The incident is currently under investigation. We have no comment at this time.”