Pulse – Wesley Bell pulls off one of the biggest upsets in Missouri political history

ST. LOUIS, MO — Ferguson City Councilman Wesley Bell pulled off one of the biggest upsets in Missouri political history when he won the Democratic Primary Tuesday, August 7, 2018 defeating St. Louis County Prosecutor Bob McCulloch by a landslide. Learn how Bell’s grassroots campaign led him to victory. And find out how Better Family Life’s Operation Clean Sweep and amnesty initiatives are changing lives.
Guests:
- Wesely Bell
- James Clark, Better Family Life
- Emeka Jackson Hicks, Mayor East St. Louis
- Tiruse Cox, The Brick Yard
- Doug Weible, Ceo Fred Weber Construction
- Chief Aaron Jimenez, St. Ann Police Department
- Deputy Chief Ronnie Robinson, St Louis Police Department