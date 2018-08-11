Police on the lookout for missing Maryland Heights woman

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO – The St. Charles County Police have issued an appeal to help locate a missing Maryland Heights woman. 51-year-old Sharon Lynn Stewart was last seen Friday, August 10th at a business located in the 4800 block of Weldon Spring Parkway in St. Charles County. Police say Ms. Stewart suffers from medical conditions that require medication, and that she’s is without her medication.

If you have seen Ms. Steward, please call 911 or the St. Charles County Police at 636-949-300.