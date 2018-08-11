First responders searching for missing swimmers at Castlewood State Park

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – A day out on the water in Castlewood State Park takes a dangerous turn with emergency responders looking for two people who went underwater and didn’t resurface.

First responders got the call around 2:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon from the park.

Bystanders say 3 people were struggling in the Meramec River.

Rescue crews say bystanders were able to pull one person out of the water, but two others, a 12-year-old girl, and a 35-year-old woman did not come back up. Crews are now using canines, dive teams, and sonar to locate the missing persons.

Michael Thiemann with Metro West Emergency management says, “This river can be unpredictable, and the depth changes very quickly.

Over the past few years the park has put out more signs about the dangers of swimming and it’s changed access ways to the water in the hopes of improving safety.