Better Family Life host amnesty program to clear misdemeanor warrants for individuals

ST. LOUIS – Saturday Better Family Life offered St. Louisans with misdemeanor warrants an opportunity to move past these issues through the Amnesty Project.

The Amnesty Project was established to help citizens clear their records of outstanding traffic-related warrants. This year, the project allowed individuals to resolve outstanding warrants with more than 65 city and county municipalities.

The event was held at St. Louis Community College at Forest Park from 7 am to 7 pm.

The Amnesty Project provides participants the chance to resolve situations that may be preventing them from getting or keeping a job and moving ahead in their lives to build more productive lives for themselves and their families. Participants were assessed a $10 processing fee to cover all warrant vouchers.