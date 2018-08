× 2 killed in North County accident

BERKELEY, MO – The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a double fatal accident in Berkeley, Missouri. The accident occurred on Airport Road in North St. Louis County just before 10 pm Friday night. Authorities say

49-year-old Mikel Neil was driving a 2003 Hyundai Elantra when he lost control on a curve and hit a tree. Both he and his passenger 59-year-old Townsal G. Woolfolk died at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.