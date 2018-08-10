World Trapshooting Championships return to Sparta, Illinois

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPARTA, Ill. – The PGA Championship isn't the only big tournament going on in the St. Louis region. Illinois and Department of Natural Resources are pleased with the turnout for this the Grand American World Trapshooting Championship in Sparta, Illinois.

This marks the 13th season the event is being held at the 1,600-acre World Shooting Recreational Complex, containing more than two miles of trap houses.

With thousands of people visiting from around the world and taking part in the inclusive sport for all ages, the facility is a proven economic generator for Sparta and the surrounding communities, bringing in $25 million to the area.