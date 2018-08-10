× Woman shoots viral video of ominous clouds forming over southern Illinois Walmart

ANNA, IL – You walk out of Walmart and see this… What do you do? Maranda Marie Benefield shot video of ominous clouds over the Walmart in Anna, Illinois on August 7, 2018.

FOX 2 Meteorologist Glenn Zimmerman says this incredible footage is of the beginning of a thunderstorm cloud forming. He says they can form close to the ground and rise up to lofty heights.

The video, shared by “Live Storm Chasers” has been seen by millions of people on social media.