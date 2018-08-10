× St. Louis police investigate double shooting in north city

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police responded to a reported double shooting in a north city neighborhood late Friday evening.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 10:25 p.m. near the intersection of Cass Avenue and 14th Street in the Carr Square neighborhood.

One victim, a man in his 50s, was shot in the face and shoulder and said to be conscious and breathing. The second victim, a woman in her 30s, was also said to be conscious. She was shot twice in the buttocks.