Sign language interpreter’s amazing metal performance in St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — A sign language interpreter's performance at a metal concert at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre is going viral. John Canavera captured a clip of the woman's performance at a Lamb of God show Thursday night. The metal concert on Riverport Drive in Maryland Heights featured Slayer with Lamb of God, Anthrax, Testament, and Napalm Death. He writes, "Watching the interpreter during @lambofgod is just pure entertainment."

Torri Ryder says she has been interpreting music for 23 years and has done around 300 shows in many different genres. She works for Lo's Communicate Plus, a company that specializes in sign language for concerts. Her boss, Loretta Freeman, was profiled in the Riverfront Times in 2010.

How does Ryder do it? "I listen to the music a bazillion times and write down the set list."

It also helps that Ryder is a fan of metal. She says fans of heavy metal music usually have a great reaction to her performance.

"Of all the fans, heavy metal fans are the greatest," said Torri Ryder.

You can see her performing this Saturday at the El Monstero show. They're playing with Here Come the Mummies at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. Ryder says she is looking forward to it too.

This isn't the first interpreter for the band to go viral for the band. Frontman Randy Blythe has praised the sign language interpreter who stole the show in Austin Texas this June. Lindsay Rothschild-Cross is a 29-year-old high school teacher who has been interpreting at concerts for about four years. She told Good Morning America that she grew up listening to Guns n' Roses, Alice in Chains and Iron Maiden but she had "never actually interpreted for death metal" before the Lamb of God show.