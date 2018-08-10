PGA Championship- Round Two

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. - The leader going into round two Friday is Gary Woodland. He hit a long birdie put on 16 to get to five under par, then birdied again on 17 to take the lead at six under.

Rickie Fowler was the class of the morning wave with a 5-under 65 that has him in prime position for another run at his first major championship.

Brandon Stone and Zach Johnson were tied for third at 4 under while past PGA champion Jason Day, Justin Rose and Dustin Johnson were among the group of 11 players at T5.

The craziness begins in the early morning as everyone in the field makes an attempt to jump up the leaderboard heading into the weekend.

Friday Tee Times-

8:28 a.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Bubba Watson, Adam Scott

8:39 a.m. -- Tommy Fleetwood, Satoshi Kodaira, Marc Leishman

8:50 a.m. -- Patrick Reed, Brooks Koepka, Francesco Molinari

9:12 a.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Justin Rose

2:04 p.m. -- Rickie Fowler, Hideki Matsuyama, Ian Poulter

2:26 p.m. -- Phil Mickelson, Jason Day, Keegan Bradley

2:48 p.m. -- Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods