New St. Louis Airbnb designed to hit high note for bands concerned about equipment theft

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – A new AirBnB could be the solution for bands concerned about security in the St. Louis-area.

Located on Lemp Avenue on the same block as the popular Off Broadway Bar, Jam BnB Suite lets musicians “stay and play,” owner Dan White said.

White, a musician himself, said he wanted to do something to prevent tour buses and vans from becoming the target of thieves.

“It could be as simple as parking at a hotel. And going to sleep. And coming out in the morning. And your equipment’s gone,” he said. “It’s terrible to hear about bands getting stuff stolen.”

Jam BnB Suite features a room for up to five people to stay, he said. It also includes a “jam” room for bands to practice.

Equally important, White said, are the security features. The property includes secure gates and parking, he said.

In recent years, there have been reports of gear stolen from tour vans.

“You know it would be like taking saws and hammers from a carpenter. Those are your tools to do what you do,” drummer David Murphy said.

Murphy spoke with Fox 2 in 2015 after nearly $12,000 worth of gear was stolen from the van belonging to his band, Ohio-based Two Cow Garage.

While Jam BnB Suite caters to bands and musicians, White said he hopes concert-goers also consider a stay at the location, especially given the proximity to Off Broadway. He hopes the concept catches on quickly with bands who stop in St. Louis.

“This is what they love and this is what they do. And we want to accommodate them in every way that we can,” White said.

White’s company, The Pocket, operates Jam BnB Suite. Fees vary depending on the day of the week. Prices include taxes and cleaning fees when booked through thepocketstl.com.