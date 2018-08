Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGFIELD, IL - "There is no spell check in butter." Those words from an apologetic sculptor of the Illinois State Fair's life-sized butter cow sculpture.

The word "bicentennial" was misspelled in the butter formed message at the base. Someone placed an "n" in the wrong place. Helpers of the artist corrected the misspelled word.

Check out the butter cow at the Illinois State Fair In Springfield Illinois or visit the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia.