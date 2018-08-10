Missouri buses to be upgraded with settlement money from Volkswagen emissions scandal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - A large portion of Missouri's settlement from the Volkswagen emissions scandal will be put toward replacing the state's aging fleets of buses and other diesel-powered vehicles.

According to our partners at The Post-Dispatch, After months of deliberation, the Missouri Department of natural resources announced between $12 and $18 million of the $41 million settlement will be used to replace school buses.

Only about $6 million of the total is not expected to help replace vehicles with that amount designated for electric vehicle charging stations.

Missouri’s share of Volkswagen’s $14 billion overall settlement was based on the 7,500 vehicles in the state that the company equipped with “defeat device” software to cheat during emissions testing.