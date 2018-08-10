I-64 closed; detour on I-270/255 into Illinois this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- A big road closure this weekend in the bi-state. The Poplar Street Bridge will be closed for repair work.

The interstate and surrounding ramps will be closed between Jefferson Avenue and Illinois Route 3.

If you are heading downtown or into Illinois this weekend The Missouri Department of Transportation advises drivers to use Interstate 70 or Interstate 255/270 as a detour.

Drivers are encouraged to use rideshare, carpooling or taking the metro.

The ramps from Pine Street, Sixth Street, and I 44/55 to eastbound I-64 will be closed starting Friday at 7 p.m.

Eastbound I-64 will close from Jefferson Avenue starting at 8 p.m.

All detours will be marked.

The ramps and lanes will reopen on Monday at 5 a.m.