× Concussion insurance available for some high school athletes in Missouri, Illinois

ST. LOUIS – As the school years starts, preparation for fall sports begins in earnest for student-athletes. And this year, some players will be able to purchase concussion insurance.

The program is offered through Headstrong Concussion Insurance.

According to its website, the Illinois and Missouri State High School Activities Association is offering it on a per-school basis.

It’s also being offered now to some athletes in Iowa.

The program is a secondary insurance plan with a zero deductible and no co-pay if you have private health insurance. If you don’t have private insurance, it’ll pay 100 percent coverage.