Schnucks announces grand opening day for new Maplewood location

MAPLEWOOD, MO – Schnucks announces that they will open a new supermarket in Maplewood at 7:00am on Wednesday, August 22nd. A

ceremonial ribbon-cutting will follow at 9:00am. Following opening day, regular store hours will be 6:00am to midnight.

The store will be located at 7355 Manchester Road, the site of the former Shop ‘n Save. The 57,575 square-foot building is currently being renovated.

Schnucks will hire approximately 100 employees at the Maplewood location. The company is currently conducting open interviews to fill those roles. Prospective teammates may stop by 7345 Manchester Road from 9:00am to 4:00pm weekdays for an interview. Job seekers should visit www.schnucks.com/employment to complete an online application, being sure to select Maplewood as the location of interest.

Shop ‘n Save closed at the end of June after the company decided not to renew its lease on the property.

In addition, Schnucks is building a new market in Warrenton, Missouri. That grocery store is expected to open later this fall.