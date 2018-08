Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - As kids grow they form relationships and learn to deal with their own challenges.

Steve "Mr. Z" Zwolak is the executive director of University City Children's Center and he talked about how parents can benefit from knowing the difference between praise and encouragement.

Children typically rely less on the opinion of others when they receive encouragement at home versus receiving constant praise for their actions.

For more information go to www.uccc.org.